Bengal board asks schools to conduct offline selection tests for secondary examinees

With an eye on holding board examinations of class 10 in March 2022, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Wednesday asked schools to conduct selection tests offline for the candidates between December 13 and 24.

Asking the recognised secondary schools to go by the stipulated question pattern, the WBBSE in a notice said question papers should be sent to it immediately after completion of each day of examination.

WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Ganguly earlier said the board was committed to conduct the secondary exam in exam centres next year.

Teaching for classes 9 and 10 are being held in schools from November 16. Offline classes were suspended from March 16, 2020 following the outbreak of Covid-19.

While Madhyamik (class 10 board examination) for 2020 had taken place before the pandemic, the exams could not be held in 2021 and students were awarded marks based on results of previous examinations. The Madhyamik exam 2022 will be held from March 7 to March 16.

