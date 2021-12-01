Left Menu

Over 27,000 govt schools operating in 'kuchcha' buildings: Education ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 20:11 IST
Over 27,000 govt schools operating in 'kuchcha' buildings: Education ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 27,000 government schools in the country are operating in ''kuchcha buildings'', with the highest numbers in Assam followed by Odisha, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared the statistics in response to a question by citing the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) data of 2019-20.

According to the data, 27,099 schools are operating out of ''kuchcha'' buildings.

While Assam has 6,554 government schools operating from ''kuchcha'' buildings, Odisha has 3,739 such schools followed by Maharashtra (2,209), Tamil Nadu (1,878) and West Bengal (1,142).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021