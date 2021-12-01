Left Menu

No proposal to set up education emergency rooms: Govt

Pradhan was responding to a written question in Rajya Sabha about whether the government is planning to set up education emergency rooms in every district so as to implement and monitor local plans and encourage children who were not engaged with schools over the last year to come back.There is no such proposal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 20:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There is no proposal to set up education emergency rooms in districts to monitor and encourage children who were not engaged with schools over the last year to come back, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday. Pradhan was responding to a written question in Rajya Sabha about whether the government is planning to set up education emergency rooms in every district so as to implement and monitor local plans and encourage children who were not engaged with schools over the last year to come back.

''There is no such proposal. However, education is in the concurrent list of the Constitution and majority of the schools come under the purview of the respective state and UT (Union Territory) governments,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

