Left Menu

Check vaccination certificates of school students' parents: Nanded collector to local authorities

The district administration in Maharashtras Nanded has directed the local authorities to check the vaccination certificates of the parents of students in view of the plans to resume the offline classroom sessions for Classes 1 to 7, an official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 01-12-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 21:27 IST
Check vaccination certificates of school students' parents: Nanded collector to local authorities
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration in Maharashtra's Nanded has directed the local authorities to check the vaccination certificates of the parents of students in view of the plans to resume the offline classroom sessions for Classes 1 to 7, an official said on Wednesday. Nanded collector Dr Vipin Itankar has given these instructions to the Zilla Parishad as well as the local civic body on Tuesday. ''The collector has asked the authorities to check the certificates of the family members of students, who are currently coming to school. Also, even if the state government has decided to start the offline sessions of Classes 1 to 7, the students will be allowed to enter schools only after producing the vaccination certificates of their kin,'' the official said. The decision of conducting offline classes for students of Classes 1 to 4 will be taken after December 13, he said. According to him, the Nanded district administration has decided to undertake a special drive to vaccinate the people and increase the vaccination percentage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021