Delhi's minimum temperature rises slightly due to cloud cover; air quality dips

CNG and electric trucks will be allowed to enter Delhi.The ban on construction and demolition activities in the national capital will continue till further orders in view of the high air pollution levels.Physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions resumed and government offices reopened from Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 21:31 IST
Representative image
A cloud cover over Delhi led to a slight increase in the minimum temperature that settled at 11.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, on Wednesday, officials said.

They said a western disturbance affecting northwest India will result in a spell of partly cloudy days and a drizzle on Thursday in the national capital.

The maximum temperature settled at 23 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

However, the slow wind speed due to the western disturbance allowed accumulation of pollutants and thus, increased the air pollution levels, the officials said.

The city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) read 370. It stood at 328 on Tuesday.

Neighbouring Faridabad (384), Ghaziabad (387), Greater Noida (358), Gurugram (360) and Noida (360) also recorded a dip in the air quality with the wind speed decreasing.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR, a favourable wind speed is expected again from December 3.

On Tuesday, the Delhi government had issued an order extending the ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services, in the city till December 7. CNG and electric trucks will be allowed to enter Delhi.

The ban on construction and demolition activities in the national capital will continue till further orders in view of the high air pollution levels.

Physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions resumed and government offices reopened from Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

