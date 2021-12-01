Need content on many more historical figures, Indian dynasties in textbooks: Sahasrabuddhe

BJP leader and chairman of a parliamentary panel on education Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Wednesday said many of the historical figures and great personalities of India have not found a place in school textbooks due to ''deficiency'' on the part of those involved in their publication.

Pitching for a change in the content and design of the school textbooks currently available to the students, the Rajya Sabha member said stories about the reign of great Indian kings and dynasties like that of Cholas, Vijayanagar and Ahoms should be prominently included for the future generations.

The school textbooks should also have content for the students to learn about great leaders of Adivasi-Vanvasi community and other great Indian personalities who have been ignored, he said.

''It is definitely a deficiency on the part of those making our textbooks, lack of their foresight, their wrong thought because of which our great personalities have not not given prominence in them,'' Shasrabuddde told reporters when asked for his comment on a latest report of the parliamentary panel under him on ''reforms in content and design of the school textbooks''.

He said that school textbooks at present do not have stories of ''many'' great Indian personalities, freedom fighters and historical figures.

''Many people do not know how big was Chola empire. because of this empire we still see the influence of Indian culture today in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and all over. Same is the case with Vijayanagar empire, Ahom empire... Many would not have even heard about them,'' he added.

Sahasrabuddhe's comments came a day after a report of the parliamentary standing committee under him noted that many historical figures and freedom fighters have been portrayed in an incorrect manner as ''offenders'', and recommended that wrong portrayal of the heroes of India's freedom struggle should be corrected to give them due respect in history textbooks.

The panel report, tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, laid emphasis on the need to make additions from Sikh and Maratha history in the curriculum as well as making the books gender-inclusive.

It also noted that Indian history writing needs a thorough professional review due to ideological biases and political considerations suffered by it in the past.

Knowledge from the four Vedas -- Sama Veda, Yajur Veda, Atharva Veda and Rig Veda -- and the Bhagavad Gita should also be part of the syllabus. Parts from Agam Literature (scriptures from Jainism, including preachings from Lord Mahavir) should be included too, the panel recommended. ''Like you give information about French revolution in four pages and you gave just two paragraphs on India's first war of Independence in 1857. This can not be done,'' he said.

''All of our great personalities from all community and geographical areas in the country, be it Chatrapati Shivaji Marajaj, Rani Lakshmibai, Maharana Pratap Singh, Ranjit Singh shoudl find a place in our textbooks. If we do not present the to the new generation, who will do it? he added. Sahasrabuddhe was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to brief media about its 'Gen Next democracy Programme' under which delegation of young leaders from Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, Jamaica, Sweden, Poland, Tanzania, and Malaysia visited India.

He is president of the ICCR.

