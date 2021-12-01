Left Menu

English lecturer held for sexually harassing women students

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-12-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 22:01 IST
English lecturer held for sexually harassing women students
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 36-year old assistant professor of English working in a city college was arrested on Wednesday for sexually harassing women students by sending them obsence messages, police said.

Based on a complaint from the college principal, an investigation was launched which revealed that the lecturer had sexually harassed students by sending them vulgar messages through WhatsApp, they said. Following completion of the probe, his mobile phone was seized and he was arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Effluent discharge connection of Arvind's Ankur unit disconnected following HC order

Effluent discharge connection of Arvind's Ankur unit disconnected following ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021