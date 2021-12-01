Delhi vs Punjab spat on education: Sisodia visits schools in CM Channi's home turf

Days after Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh dared his Delhi counterpart Manish Sisodia to bare it all on school education in the national capital, the AAP leader made a surprise visit to two schools in the poll-bound state and dubbed their condition as “pathetic”.

Assembly polls in Punjab are slated early next year.

Reacting to Singh's Monday challenge to provide a list of 250 Delhi government schools along with their various key parameters for their comparison with the state's schools on the National Performance Grading Index (NPGI) scale, Sisodia instead visited two schools in Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's assembly constituency Chamkaur Sahib.

The toilet is stinking, and classrooms are infested with spider webs and stuffed with broken furniture, Sisodia claimed, standing outside a school in Makrona Kalan village in Chamkaur Sahib constituency.

Along with AAP's workers, Sisodia also visited another government primary school in Chaklan village in Channi’s constituency.

“I am in Punjab chief minister's constituency and in his village,” Sisodia told reporters, adding that this school from nursery till class 5 in Makrona Kalan has only one teacher, working on a salary of just Rs 6,000 a month.

Besides, there is an assistant working in this school, he added.

“This is the condition of a school in Channi's constituency. If we call it a number one school, it is a joke with children,” Sisodia said.

The bare-it-all spat on school education between the two leaders had begun last week on Thursday after Sisodia proposed joint visits to 10 schools each in Delhi and Punjab for their comparison.

Reacting to Sisodia's proposal, Punjab Education Minister Singh had asked him why to compare only 10 schools and sought a list of 250 Delhi government schools for their comparison.

When Sisodia released a list of 250 Delhi schools with their locations, Singh had pointed out on Monday that he had demanded not only the locations but various other key parameters of schools also, including the number of students and teachers in them and their pass percentages, for their comparison on the NPGI 2021.

Scaling up their spat on school education, Sisodia on Wednesday made a surprise visit to the two Punjab schools in Channi's constituency.

Replying to a question on his original demand for names of 10 schools in Punjab for joint visits, Sisodia told reporters he understood well Pargat Singh's “compulsion”.

“Given the condition of these schools, how could have he (Singh) given the list. I can very well understand Singh's compulsion,” said Sisodia.

He said the Punjab chief minister and his education minister had been claiming that Punjab's schools were the best in the country.

“But there has been no response from the state government on providing a list of 250 schools for comparison with that of the national capital,” said Sisodia.

“I thought when the CM is claiming that Punjab schools were number one, the schools in his constituency will also be number one. But such schools where toilets are stinking and where there is only one teacher for teaching six-seven classes, how can these schools be called number one? he asked.

Sisodia appealed to the people to give AAP one chance in the coming assembly elections, seeking to assure them that if voted to power in Punjab, AAP will make the schools here “as good as they are in Delhi”. Punjab education minister Singh slammed Sisodia for his visit to the schools, accusing him of indulging in “low and cheap political tactics”. “I believe in healthy discussion and fruitful debate,” said the minister while lashing out at the AAP leader and workers for the way they entered the school amid a possible third wave of Covid-19. He said that their act could endanger the health of students.

Calling Delhi's education system a “water bubble,” Singh said the comparison of a border state, Punjab (shares borders with Pakistan), with the national capital was totally unfounded.

“Punjab is an agrarian state whereas Delhi is a municipal city so the comparison between these was wrong in entirety, said Singh as he was referring to comparison of the state schools with that of Delhi.

Imparting quality education in border areas has always been a challenge. On the basis of the circumstances of both states, the comparison is illogical, he said.

Singh asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia if the Delhi education model is the best then why the number of students in the government schools was decreasing. He further asked why 42 per cent permanent posts of teachers were lying vacant in Delhi and when the AAP government will regularise services of over 22,000 guest teachers.

Highlighting “reforms” brought in Punjab's education system, he said that during the last five years, 41,000 smart class rooms had been set up in nearly 13,000 schools.

He said Punjab had a lot of other crucial responsibilities like law and order, agriculture, industry, urban and rural development etc but on the other hand the Delhi government had only a very few sectors namely education and health etc.

