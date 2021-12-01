Left Menu

Schools for Classes 1 to 4 reopen in Nagpur rural

As many as 64780 students, out of the total 1,02,891, attended the school on the first day, while, 5,569 teachers out of the total 5,956 were present there, it said.Meanwhile, a decision on starting offline sessions for Classes 1 to 7 under the Nagpur Municipal Corporation NMC limits will be taken after December 10 in view of the global concern over the Omicron virus threat.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-12-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 22:26 IST
Schools for Classes 1 to 4 reopen in Nagpur rural
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Schools in the rural parts of Maharashtra's Nagpur district reopened for Classes 1 to 4 on Wednesday after remaining shut following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the authorities said. Offline classroom sessions for Classes 1 to 4 started in 1,898 schools, out of 2021 schools in 13 tehsils of Nagpur with adherence to COVID-19 protocols, a statement issued by the Nagpur district information office said. As many as 64780 students, out of the total 1,02,891, attended the school on the first day, while, 5,569 teachers out of the total 5,956 were present there, it said.

Meanwhile, a decision on starting offline sessions for Classes 1 to 7 under the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits will be taken after December 10 in view of the global concern over the Omicron virus threat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Effluent discharge connection of Arvind's Ankur unit disconnected following HC order

Effluent discharge connection of Arvind's Ankur unit disconnected following ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021