43 per cent rise in campus placements in IIT-M in first session of recruitment

Campus placements for the 2021-22 academic year at IIT-Madras saw record new offers being made by companies in the first session of the commencement of the recruitment exercise, a 43 per cent rise over the figure last year. As many as 176 offers were made by 34 companies which was 43 per cent increase on Day one's first session, the highest ever in the prestigious institution. Some of the recruiters include Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, Bain and Co., Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group among others, an IIT-M press release said here.

In the 2020-21 session, 123 offers were made by 22 companies at the end of first session.

At the end of first session today, 11 international offers were made by four companies, it said.

''This fantastic performance by our students is a testament to their academic training and quality, and the value that they bring to their recruiters'' IIT M, Advisor (Training and Placement) C S Shankar Ram said. ''The institute's placement team has worked tirelessly to ensure the best possible job opportunities for our students. I hope that we continue to place more students in jobs that meet their aspirations over the next few days'', he said.

According to the release, 1,498 students have registered for placements in 2021-22 academic year across different streams. A total of 382 companies have registered for Phase I Placements, the release added.

