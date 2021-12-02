Rajasthan CM gives approval for recruiting 1,000 more college lecturers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday gave approval for recruitment of 1,000 more college lecturers and also approved a budget of Rs 200 crore for the construction of new colleges.

In a review meeting of the Higher Education Department, Gehlot asked officials to create a strong mechanism so that effective compliance of UGC and other parameters can be ensured in all colleges.

He directed that in order to maintain the quality of education in government colleges, the process of recruitment and promotion of vacant posts should be speeded up.

The chief minister said through the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, the ongoing recruitment process for about 1,000 posts of college lecturers should be completed soon.

Gehlot also said that an effective policy should also be made for transfers in higher education.

He said the youth in the state should get quality higher education with a view to create excellent human resources.

''Keeping in mind the career building of the youth, it is the state government's top priority that the standard of higher education in the state should be top notch,'' a statement quoting him said.

The chief minister said an effective system should be developed to make sure that the UGC and other prescribed criteria are necessarily fulfilled in private colleges.

Also, the faculty working in these colleges should be eligible as per the rules of UGC, the statement said.

Higher Education Minister Rajendra Singh Yadav, Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya, Secretary Higher and Technical Education N L Meena and other officers attended the meeting.

