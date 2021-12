Asia Today Research and Media Felicitated the Winners of the Asian Healthcare Summit and Awards-2021 and Pandemic Bravery Awards 2021

India Asia Today Research & Media organized the Asian Healthcare Summit & Awards 2021 & Pandemic Bravery Awards 2021 Ceremony at Shangri-La's Eros, Delhi.

Health experts shared their opinion on the possibility of COVID at the Asia Healthcare Summit & Awards 2021 Ceremony organized by Asia Today Research.

The eminent panelists included Shri JyotiKalash (Special Chief Secretary And Resident Commissioner, Government Of Nagaland ), Dr Vijayabhaskaran S – (Executive Director- Kauvery Hospitals, Bangalore), Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla – (Chief Neurosurgeon - Patibandla Narayana Swamy Neurosciences LLP-Dr. Rao's Hospital), Dr. Dilip Kumar Pahari – (Chairman, Medical Institute of Kidney Diseases ), Dr. Kumar Rajesh Ranjan – (Consultant Urologist), Dr. Rajesh Vunnamatla – (Gastroenterologist), Dr. M M A Faridi (Principal, Dean & CMS - Eras Lucknow Medical College), Dr. Z Azad –(Managing Director – Medaz Hospital (Neuro &Multispeciality), Mr. Zaw Ali Khan – (CEO- Criterion Tech Private Limited).

Experts gave their suggestions regarding the coming possibility of the third wave of corona and its prevention, rapid vaccination has played an important role in controlling the speed of corona. India has made all the necessary services related to health services like ambulance, oxygen, essential medicines, and hospital-related things. Further experts talked about, the anti-inflammatory benefits of yoga and meditation can prove to be particularly beneficial for the body. Apart from this, yoga helps strengthen the immune system by making all kinds of necessary changes in the body.

The Chief Guests & Guests of Honour at the ceremony were Smt Jaya Prada (Indian Film Actress), Shri Sunil Deodhar (Hon'ble National General Secretary BJP), Smt Sunita Duggal (Member of Parliament), gave away the award to the winners which included Individuals/organizations from all across Asia.

The awards were presented to the top institutions and individuals some of them are: SHRI. JYOTI KALASH, IAS - (ADDL. CHIEF SECRETARY & RESIDENT COMMISSIONER GOVERNMENT OF NAGALAND, NEW DELHI), DR. MUKTESH CHANDER, IPS - (SPECIAL COMMISSIONER OF DELHI POLICE TECH & IMPLEMENTATION DIV.), DR. RIDHIMA SETH (DANP/SPS) - (A.C.P. NARELA, NEW DELHI), KAUVERY HOSPITALS BANGALORE - "BEST EMERGING MULTI-SPECIALTY HOSPITAL IN INDIA", PATIBANDLA NARAYANA SWAMY NEUROSCIENCES LLP-DR. RAO'S HOSPITAL - "BEST NEUROLOGY HOSPITAL OF THE YEAR", DR. DILIP KUMAR PAHARI - "BEST NEPHROLOGIST OF THE YEAR", DR. KUMAR RAJESH RANJAN - "BEST UROLOGIST OF THE YEAR-BIHAR", DR. RAJESH VUNNAMATLA - "BEST SURGICAL GASTROENTEROLOGIST AND ADVANCED LAPAROSCOPIC SURGEON IN HYDERABAD", ERAS LUCKNOW MEDICAL COLLEGE - "OUTSTANDING MEDICAL COLLEGE IN INDIA", MEDAZ HOSPITAL (NEURO & MULTISPECIALITY) - "BIHAR'S NO-1 NEURO AND TRAUMA CENTRE", CRITERION TECH PRIVATE LIMITED - "BEST IT HEALTHCARE SOLUTION PROVIDER COMPANY IN INDIA", and many others.

VN Prasad (Vice President –Asia Today Research & Media) said, "The winners have exemplified excellence amongst their peers in respective industries and regions. By competing with the very best from their sector, winners know that their work has been evaluated by the sharpest minds in the sector and that their services and contribution have truly excelled. These awards intend to inspire others towards big achievements." The Asian Healthcare Summit & Awards 2021 and Pandemic Bravery Awards 2021 The Pandemic Bravery Awards were born out of a simple vision; to create an event that would honor only the very highest levels of achievement from within the worldwide Indian community; to create one of the most important events of its kind ever to be staged. Asian Healthcare Summit & Awards 2021 recognizes the contributions of individuals, groups, and organizations that have worked valiantly over the past year.

About Asia Today Research & Media Asia Today Research & Media is a dynamic global media and analytical company providing research analysis and rating services. With sustainable competitive advantage arising from our strong brand, unmatched credibility, leadership across businesses, and large customer base, we deliver analysis, opinions, and solutions that make us function better.

