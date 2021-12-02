RPSC sr most member given additional charge of Commission’s chief

Rajasthan Public Service Commission’s senior-most member Shiv Singh Rathore was on Thursday given the additional charge of the Commission’s chairman.

Rathore was given the charge after the retirement of RPSC Chairman Bhupendra Yadav, a senior IPS officer and former state police chief. Yadav retired Thursday.

''Governor Kalraj Mishra has appointed the senior-most member of the RPSC to perform the duties of the vacant post of chairman in addition to his work,'' an official statement said.

Following the assignment of the additional charge of the Commission’s chairperson, Rathore listed holding various competitive examinations for state jobs timely as his priority.

''It is a big responsibility. It will be my endeavour that exams are conducted in a time-bound manner and with transparency,” he told reporters after taking the charge.

“Effective communication with aspirants to build trust among them too will be my effort,'' he added.

