Left Menu

RPSC sr most member given additional charge of Commission’s chief

Yadav retired Thursday.Governor Kalraj Mishra has appointed the senior-most member of the RPSC to perform the duties of the vacant post of chairman in addition to his work, an official statement said.Following the assignment of the additional charge of the Commissions chairperson, Rathore listed holding various competitive examinations for state jobs timely as his priority.It is a big responsibility.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-12-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 14:56 IST
RPSC sr most member given additional charge of Commission’s chief
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Public Service Commission’s senior-most member Shiv Singh Rathore was on Thursday given the additional charge of the Commission’s chairman.

Rathore was given the charge after the retirement of RPSC Chairman Bhupendra Yadav, a senior IPS officer and former state police chief. Yadav retired Thursday.

''Governor Kalraj Mishra has appointed the senior-most member of the RPSC to perform the duties of the vacant post of chairman in addition to his work,'' an official statement said.

Following the assignment of the additional charge of the Commission’s chairperson, Rathore listed holding various competitive examinations for state jobs timely as his priority.

''It is a big responsibility. It will be my endeavour that exams are conducted in a time-bound manner and with transparency,” he told reporters after taking the charge.

“Effective communication with aspirants to build trust among them too will be my effort,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021