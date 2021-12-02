1st day of IIT Delhi placements: At least 60 offers made to students are of above Rs 1 crore package

Left Menu

Around 60 offers made to students at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, on first day of the placement drive are above Rs 1 crore, according to sources.Over 350 national and international organizations offering above 750 job profiles across multiple sectors have already registered for hiring students as of now, they said.According to officials, there has been over 45 per cent increase in the number of offers received by the campus and over 35 per cent increase in the indicative compensation offered by companies visiting on Thursday in comparison to last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 17:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Over 350 national and international organizations offering above 750 job profiles across multiple sectors have already registered for hiring students as of now, they said.

According to officials, there has been over 45 per cent increase in the number of offers received by the campus and over 35 per cent increase in the indicative compensation offered by companies visiting on Thursday in comparison to last year. “IIT Delhi students bagged over 400 placement offers including pre-placement offers (PPOs) highest in past 5 years by the end of the first day of the placement season on December 1. Many students have also bagged multiple placement offers.

''Around 180 PPOs have been received as of now and 7 students have opted for deferred placements facility of the institute. Deferred placements facility is available to students who wish to set up a start-up post their graduation,” the institute said in a statement.

The students choosing the deferred placement option can avail placement services once within 2 years after availing this option up to 2023-24. Anishya Obhrai Madan, Head, Office of Career Services, IIT Delhi said, “We are confident that given the new ways of recruiting and our scheduling paradigm; companies will be able to make good hiring decisions. We look forward to this positive hiring trend continuing for the rest of the season.” Top recruiters on the campus included Bain, Boston Consulting Group, Goldman Sachs, Graviton, Intel, Microsoft, NK Securities and Texas Instruments etc. “For the first time, few organisations have indicated that their salaries in India may be higher than those paid by organisations recruiting for international profiles,” Obhrai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

