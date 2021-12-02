Arunachal governor bats for administrative management, quality education in NERIST

Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr. B D Mishra Thursday emphasised that proper administrative management, good teaching, quality education, and all India level researches and concept papers should be the hallmark of North East Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST). Chairing the 25th annual general meeting of the NERIST Society, on a virtual mode from Raj Bhawan, the governor said that the institute at Nirjuli, near here, is an important technical institution of the Northeast and the benchmark it attains would be the technical touchstone for future progress, an official communiqué said. He said that the management of NERIST must maintain transparency, accountability, probity, promptness, equal dispensation, audit, and mid-course correction in all spheres.

The governor advised that the faculty must motivate the students to understand and make them receptive to the knowledge imparted to them.

“The students must develop scientific temper, humanism, and spirit of inquiry and reforms. They must become successful, responsible, and useful citizens of the nation,” he added.

Mishra, who is the president of NERIST Society, said that the students of the institute must be disciplined, healthy, practice positive hobbies and shun violence and vandalism.

He said that the NERIST students must emerge as frontline contributors for humanitarian causes in any crisis and asked them to draw lessons from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

