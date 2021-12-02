Left Menu

AMU PhD awardee accuses varsity of harassing him for praising PM, varsity denies allegations

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 02-12-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 22:39 IST
AMU PhD awardee accuses varsity of harassing him for praising PM, varsity denies allegations
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

An AMU's PhD scholar on Thursday accused his varsity of harassing him for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a social media post after his address to the varsity during its centenary celebration last December.

PhD degree holder Dr Danish Rahim alleged that the Aligarh Muslim University changed the subject of his degree in a bid to render him ineligible for appointment as a faculty member in a department, relating to which he had pursued the course to secure the degree.

Dr Rahim told media persons on Thursday that he had pursued a PhD course in Language for Advertising, Marketing & Media (LAMM) but he has been awarded a PhD degree in linguistic, rendering him ineligible for appointment as a faculty member open to people having a PhD degree in LAMM.

I am being penalised by the AMU for praising the prime minister, he alleged.

The AMU, however, trashed his allegations saying that it was an inadvertent clerical error and the University would rectify the mistake after it came to its knowledge.

Dr Rahim's allegations are "patently false and without an iota of truth" and dragging the prime minister's name in the whole episode is unfortunate and uncalled for, AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai said.

The varsity has also set up a committee of its independent faculty members to look into the lapse as well as Dr Rahim's allegations, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
4
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021