IMF says chief economist Gopinath to replace Okamoto as no. 2 official

The International Monetary Fund said its second ranking official, First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto, will leave the Fund in early 2022 and will be replaced by Gita Gopinath, who currently serves as the IMF's chief economist.

Gopinath had also been scheduled to leave the IMF to return to Harvard University in January, but had decided to stay on in the wide-ranging policy role under IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

