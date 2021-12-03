CM Yogi Adityanath presents Premdham 2021 State Award for Promoting Inclusive Education for Persons with Disabilities in UP

Premdham Ashram - a non-profit organization working for the uplift, rehabilitation and empowerment of persons with disabilities, was honored, today with Uttar Pradesh Government'sprestigious award for promoting inclusive education forpersons with disabilities. The award was presented to father Shibu Thomas, co-founder, Premdham by Shri. Yogi Adityanath, honorable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The state award, instituted by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, honors and recognizes Premdham's efforts and contributions to promote inclusive education for persons with disabilities. The award strongly reflects the state Government's continued efforts and focus to provide support to persons with disabilities and encourage organizations and non-profits engaged in their service to work for their empowerment and rehabilitation.

Commenting on the award, father Benny Thekkekara, co-founder and director, Premdham, said," We are grateful to the Government of Uttar Pradesh for their continuous support and encouragement for the work we are doing for the rehabilitation and empowerment of persons with disabilities. I believe this recognition will definitely motivate and encourage several other non-profit organizations and individuals to work towards building an equal world for the less-privileged. We thank the people of Najibabad, Bijnor, and the district administration for their consistent support and participation in what we are doing to ensure equal and equitable opportunities for persons with disabilities." Premdham, founded by father Shibu Thomas and father Benny Thekkekara in 2009, is engaged in serving and empowering persons with disabilities who are orphans. Premdham is located in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh. Currently, there are 178 residential members in Premdham who are looked after and cared for by a team of volunteers. In addition to providing food, shelter, and clothing to persons with disabilities, Premdham provides them educational and skill development opportunities for their holistic development. Additionally, Premdham conducts regular outreach programs in the district to identify and support persons with disabilities who come from poor economic backgrounds.

The organization also works closely with the district administration to help persons with disabilities access government support. Premdham's interventions in the last 12 years have led to notable changes in the way disability is perceived in the district. Premdham's programs and efforts have been successful in bringing about a change in people's perception and attitudes towards persons with disabilities.

Commenting on the award, Bishop Vincent Nellaiparambil, Bishop of the Diocese of Bijnor said,"Our interventions have focused on upholding the dignity of persons with disabilities and providing them equal opportunities. It is gratifying to see that many young persons with disabilities are willing to come forward and take a shot at life. We continue to remain committed to their service and will ensure that together, we are able to create a better world for them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)