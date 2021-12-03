153 private members' bill introduced in LS

As many as 153 private members' bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday, including those on giving protection from lynching and compulsory teaching of Bhagavad Gita in educational institutions.

Congress member Shashi Tharoor introduced the data privacy and protection bill to establish an effective regime to protect right to protect data privacy.

The 'Protection from Lynching Bill' also introduced by Tharoor provides for effective protection of constitutional rights of vulnerable persons to punish acts of lynching, and to provide designated courts for expeditious trial of such offences.

Congress MP Manish Tewari introduced a bill to regulate the manner of functioning and exercise of power of Indian Intelligence agencies, and to provide for coordination, control and oversight of such agencies.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri introduced a bill to provide for compulsory teaching of Bhagavad Gita as a moral education text book in educational institutions.

BJD's Bhartruhari Mahtab introduced a bill to provide for a prohibition on religious conversions by inducement, coercion or undue influence.

NCP's Supriya Sule brought in a 'Right to disconnect bill, which seeks to establish an employees' welfare authority to confer the right on every employee to disconnect from work-related telephone calls and emails beyond work hours and on holidays and right to refuse to answer calls and emails outside work hours The Right of Children for Free and Compulsory Education Bill, and Climate Change Net Zero Carbon Bill were introduced by BJP MP Jayant Sinha.

'The Arbitrary Ceiling of Properties by MCD Bill' was introduced by BJP MP Parvesh Singh Verma.

