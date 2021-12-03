Consistent efforts by UP govt to empower specially-abled people: CM Yogi

Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of encouraging the specially-abled people, Uttar Pradesh in a span of four-and a half years has made consistent efforts to empower them in every way, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Friday.

''Our government performed dedicatedly to uplift and empower the specially-abled people. We strived towards developing their talent and to channelize their energies towards nation-building. We are working on a war-footing to provide motorized tricycles to 100 Divyangjans in every district,'' the chief minister said.

He honoured meritorious students from special schools, specially-abled people and organisations working for 'divyangjan' empowerment on the occasion of International Day of Disabled Persons.

''Prime Minister Modi has recognized the talent of Divyangjan very closely,'' he said.

At the event organized at Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University, in addition to the distribution of state-level awards to the organizations working for Divyangjan, the chief minister also distributed assistive devices to the specially-abled people.

Adityanath urged the organizations working towards the empowerment of 'Divyangjans' to show sensitivity by joining this work of virtue and to take the benefits of the schemes of the government to as many people as possible.

Extending his greeting to the children and the people who got felicitated, the chief minister said,''Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Tokyo Paralympic athletes have proved that nothing can stop you if you are determined. Our athletes never let their physical disabilities stop them, instead they made it their strength''.

''It was their hard work and talent which made the country proud and India got 19 medals. The state government honoured all the medal winners to encourage them, '' he noted.

''Success in Paralympics shows that if they are given even a little encouragement, they benefit the nation with their talent,'' Adityanath said.

The chief minister also stressed the need for connecting the specially-abled people with technology.

