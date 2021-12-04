Leading architects of India pitch for sustainability in future architecture

Several leading architects of India have pitched for significantly incorporating the element of sustainability while designing future buildings, with a noted conservation expert saying that the old and the new can harmoniously coexist in this development model.

The occasion was the launch of the book 'Five Decades of India's Built Environment' Friday evening at the ongoing Festival of Architecture and Interior Design (FOAID) here.

A panel discussion was held after the book launch in which Council of Architecture's president Habeeb Khan, noted conservation architect Abha Narain Lambah, architect Dikshu C Kukreja and Prof. Vivek Sabherwal, director of Apeejay School of Architecture took part.

Khan pitched for incorporating sustainability in future architecture, saying, ''architecture should be oriented toward environment''.

He emphasised on the legacy of Indian architectural styles, from ancient period to Mughal era to British rule and eventually of the style that emerged post-Independence.

''Given the way, we moving forward now, it seems the future of architecture (in India) is in safe hands,'' he said.

Experts concurred that while designing future buildings, ''we have to build not at the cost of the environment, but beside it''.

Kukreja, who has authored the book, along with Arunima Kukreja, said, ''New directions are shaping up in the field of architecture in India, and that is a very good sign''.

The book, published by Roli, celebrates last 50 years of India's built environment (since 1970s) through CP Kukreja Architect's works, which include the JNU buildings and other prominent landmarks.

The Delhi-based architect also said that ''the architects' community will have to come together, when it comes to sustainability, as we breathe the same air, and drink the same water''.

Lambah said that in the 80s and 90s, Indian architects, did a lot of ''cookie-cutter standard'' work, but, ''now we are veering towards the right direction''.

''Also, by restoring and reusing old heritage buildings, we can make them much more useful than concrete structures. Also, it's not about old vs new like mainstream vs art cinema. Rather, old and new can coexist and face each other, as we develop into future,'' Lambah said.

The theme of sustainability, among other ideas, was also depicted through a fashion show by students of Sushant School of Art and Architecture; and Apeejay School of Architecture.

