Left Menu

Depressed over COVID-19, doctor 'kills' wife, children in UP's Kanpur

Apparently depressed over COVID-19, a 61-year-old doctor allegedly killed his wife and children to liberate them and remove all their troubles in a moment at their apartment in Kalyanpur here, police said on Saturday. Sushil Kumar, head of the department of forensic medicine at a private medical college, left behind a letter mentioning that he was suffering from an incurable disease and also that COVID-19 will not spare anyone. On Friday evening, Sushil texted his twin brother Sunil asking him to inform the police about the killings, police said. Sunil rushed to the apartment and found it locked from outside.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 04-12-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 13:21 IST
Depressed over COVID-19, doctor 'kills' wife, children in UP's Kanpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Apparently depressed over COVID-19, a 61-year-old doctor allegedly killed his wife and children to ''liberate them and remove all their troubles in a moment'' at their apartment in Kalyanpur here, police said on Saturday.

Sushil Kumar, head of the department of forensic medicine at a private medical college, left behind a letter mentioning that he was suffering from an incurable disease and also that ''COVID-19 will not spare anyone''.

On Friday evening, Sushil texted his twin brother Sunil asking him to inform the police about the killings, police said.

Sunil rushed to the apartment and found it locked from outside. He entered the apartment by breaking open the lock with the help of security guards and found the bodies of Chandraprabha (48), Shikhar Singh (18), an engineering student, and Khushi Singh, a high school student lying in pools of blood in separate rooms, Police Commissioner Asim Arun said.

He immediately informed the police about the killings and said Sushil had been battling depression.

While Chandraprabha was killed with a hammer, Shikhar and Khushi were strangled to death, the police commissioner said, adding prima facie, it appeared that the victims were given tea laced with intoxicants and killed after they became unconscious.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the trio was killed on Friday morning, he said. Their bodies were post-mortem to ascertain the exact causes of deaths.

In a note left behind by Sushil, he claimed that he was a victim of depression and that he eliminated his entire family as ''he could not leave his family in trouble'', Arun said. He mentioned that he was leaving everyone ''liberated'' and removing ''all the troubles in a single moment''. Sushil also mentioned that he took the extreme step due to COVID-19 and the pandemic ''will not spare anyone'', Arun said.

''Due to my carelessness, I am stuck at that stage of my career from where it is impossible to escape,'' Sushil stated in the letter.

The letter also read that the doctor was suffering from an incurable disease, he did not see a future, and that he had no other choice.

The police commissioner said several teams have been formed to nab Sushil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
3
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021