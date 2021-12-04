Left Menu

Annual conference on eye surgery inaugurated

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-12-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 18:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Minister Siva V Meyyanathan on Saturday inaugurated IIRSI 2021, an annual conference on eye surgery, here.

The Minister for Environment and Pollution Control, Youth Welfare and Sports Development said the 36th Intraocular Implant and Refractive Surgery convention was being attended by doctors from India and other countries and created a platform for interaction in respect to development of new diagnostic and treatment modalities on Ophthalmology. ''South India and especially Tamil Nadu has always been a forerunner in healthcare, particularly in Ophthalmology and hosts many of the premier eye institutes from where aspiring Ophthalmologists embedded with skills and advanced technology pass out and serve different parts of the country. There is a huge prevalence of eye disorders in India...conferences like the IIRSI play a very important role in enhancing the skills of Indian eye surgeons,'' a release quoted him as saying.

Prof. Amar Agarwal, Secretary General, IIRSI, and Chairman, Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital said the annual conference of IIRSI has become a pivotal event in the ophthalmology calendar of India centred on global ophthalmic innovations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

