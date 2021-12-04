Left Menu

Teacher impregnates class X girl, held under POCSO Act

Erode TN Dec 4 PTI A school teacher has been arrested under the POCSO Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for allegedly impregnating a minor girl taking coaching classes from him, police said on Saturday.According to the police, the teacher 32 belongs to Anthiyur in the district.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-12-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 20:06 IST
Erode (TN) Dec 4 (PTI): A school teacher has been arrested under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for allegedly impregnating a minor girl taking coaching classes from him, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the teacher (32) belongs to Anthiyur in the district. The abuse took place some months back and the class X student became pregnant. Following this, her parents lodged a complaint and got the teacher arrested, said the police. The man was remanded in judicial custody today, they added.

