Inadequate depiction of nation's great men in post-Independence curriculum: Sarma

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-12-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 22:55 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the school curriculum in the country in the post-Independence era has failed to adequately dwell on the works and philosophy of the great people who had shaped the history of the nation.

Sarma said that there is a pressing need to make the younger generation aware of the roots and culture of the nation, as per an official statement.

Participating in a discussion on the book ''Veer Savarkar - The man who could have prevented partition'', written by Uday Mahurkar and Chirayu Pandit, Sarma said love for one's nation is a must for contributing to the cause of development.

He maintained that after Independence, the curriculum in schools and colleges of the country could not adequately reflect the works and philosophy of the great people of the nation.

Great men like Swami Vivekananda, Vishnavite scholar Srimanta Sankardev and Ahom general Lachit Borphukan, among others, should have been depicted adequately in the school curriculum, he said.

''There is an urgent need to make our younger generation aware of the culture and history of our country,'' he added.

VD Savarkar advocated for equal dignity for everybody and opposed the Partition tooth and nail, Sarma said.

