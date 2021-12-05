Left Menu

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority DSLSA and the Prisons Department organised a special skills training progarmme for Rohini jail number 10 inmates and two of them got jobs after completing their courses, officials said on Sunday.The Vidhi Sahayk Programme ran for about two months and trained the first batch of about 50 inmates, they said.The programme was started in September and ended on November 12.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 20:22 IST
DSLSA, prisons department organise special training programme for jail inmates
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) and the Prisons Department organised a special skills training progarmme for Rohini jail number 10 inmates and two of them got jobs after completing their courses, officials said on Sunday.

The 'Vidhi Sahayk Programme' ran for about two months and trained the first batch of about 50 inmates, they said.

The programme was started in September and ended on November 12. Classes were held for the enrolled inmates, a senior jail official said, adding that certificates were distributed after the end of the course. Two inmates have got jobs in the offices of practising lawyers, the official said. Other participating inmates may also look for jobs after their release in which this course certification will help. Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said, "It is a very good initiative by the DSLAS. The inmates will acquire skill and it will help them lead an honourable life post their release. It is another initiative out of many which are being taken with the help of DSLSA in the Delhi prisons for reformation and rehabilitation of inmates." PTI NIT TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

