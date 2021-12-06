UP: 2 school staff booked for attempt to rape, SHO removed for negligence

Two staff of a private school here have been booked for alleged attempt to rape while a police officer has been withdrawn from field duty after the families of two girls alleged sexual harassment and also police inaction in the matter, officials said Monday. District police chief Abhishek Yadav said a case was registered after the two families filed a complaint following the intervention of local BJP MLA Pramod Utwal. He said Purkazi police station SHO VK Singh has been transferred to the police line for alleged negligence of duty in the matter.

He said the two managerial staff -- Bhopa Yogesh Chauhan and Arjun -- have been booked for allegedly attempting to rape the two girls.

He said the alleged harassment happened when they took the girls to a different school along with 15 other students for practical exams and they had to stay their overnight.

According to a complaint filed by the families, the two accused allegedly attempted to rape the minors after giving them intoxicated water.

Senior Superintendent of Police Yadav also said the accused also allegedly threatened the girl not to share the incident with anyone.

According to the families, when they approached the local police they did not took any action and then they approached the MLA. The SSP said a case against the two school managers have been registered under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

