Left Menu

Rajasthan Home Department's fake order to close all academic institutes goes viral on social media

A fake order of Rajasthans Home Department to close all academic and coaching institutes till further notice has went viral on social media in the state. The fake order signed by Meena stated that amid rising number of corona cases in the state, all academic and coaching institutes are closed from December 6 till further order and all academic institutions are directed to go for online classes.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-12-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 14:34 IST
Rajasthan Home Department's fake order to close all academic institutes goes viral on social media
  • Country:
  • India

A fake order of Rajasthan's Home Department to close all academic and coaching institutes till further notice has went viral on social media in the state. The order led to questions among students and parents early on Monday as it started circulating on social media platforms.

A Home Department spokesperson clarified that the order circulating on social media is fake as the present Home secretary is Suresh Gupta not N L Meena as stated in the viral order. The fake order signed by Meena stated that amid rising number of corona cases in the state, all academic and coaching institutes are closed from December 6 till further order and all academic institutions are directed to go for online classes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021