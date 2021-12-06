Left Menu

Delhi govt to organise international level stage play on life of B R Ambedkar: Kejriwal

Babasahab had a dream that every child should get the best education without having to struggle for it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 16:40 IST
Delhi govt to organise international level stage play on life of B R Ambedkar: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government will hold an international level stage play based on the life of Babasaheb B R Ambedkar at the JLN Stadium on January 5, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

Paying tributes to Ambedkar on his death anniversary, Kejriwal said the play will be staged by well-known actors with international level production. There will be 50 shows of the play on a 100 feet long stage and the entry will be free for people, he said.

''It will not be an exaggeration to say that Babasaheb Ambedkar was the most educated Indian. He got masters degrees in 65 subjects and completed two doctorates. He also knew nine languages and maintained a personal library of 50,000 books,'' Kejriwal said.

The Delhi chief minister also asserted that he will fulfil Ambedkar's dream of educating every poor child in the country.

"Babasahab had a dream that every child should get the best education without having to struggle for it. I have now taken a vow that I will fulfill his dream. It has been 70 years and still the poor of this country are unable to get quality education,'' he said, giving the slogan ''Babasahab Tera Sapna Adhura, Kejriwal Karega Pura".

The Kejriwal government runs the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana under which meritorious students belonging to SC, ST, OBC and EWS categories receive free coaching from private institutes for competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, CLAT, Civil Services, Banking, Railways, SSC among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

