Left Menu

No proposal from public-funded universities to set up campuses abroad: Education Minister

All the central universities including the University of Delhi are statutory autonomous organisation established under an Act of Parliament and governed by their respective Act and the statutes and the ordinances made there-under, Pradhan said.All administrative, academic decisions are taken by the University with the approval of its statutory bodies, such as Executive Council, Academic Council and Court.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 17:11 IST
No proposal from public-funded universities to set up campuses abroad: Education Minister
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Education on Monday said there was no proposal under its consideration from public-funded universities to set up campuses abroad.

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan gave the information in written response to a question in Lok Sabha about whether Delhi University and many other similar public-funded universities propose to set up their campuses abroad.

''As of now no such proposal is under consideration in the Ministry of Education. All the central universities including the University of Delhi are statutory autonomous organisation established under an Act of Parliament and governed by their respective Act and the statutes and the ordinances made there-under,'' Pradhan said.

''All administrative, academic decisions are taken by the University with the approval of its statutory bodies, such as Executive Council, Academic Council and Court. However, the Central Universities may admit to its privileges any institution situated outside India subject to the provision in their Act,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh
4
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021