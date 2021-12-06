No plan to rename IITs after great leaders of states where they are situated: MoS Education
The Ministry of Education on Monday ruled out any proposal for renaming the Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs) after great leaders of the states wherein they are situated.
Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar provided the information in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.
''The government has no proposal for amending the names of the Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs) after great leaders of the states wherein they are situated,'' he said. PTI GJS SRY
