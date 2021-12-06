Left Menu

Brain drain: Govt committed to retain graduating students, bring NRIs back to country

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar made the statement in response to a written question about whether the government has studied the root cause of the brain drain phenomena.The government is committed to not only retain the students passing out of the premier educational institutions in the country, but also attract the non-resident Indians back to the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 17:55 IST
Brain drain: Govt committed to retain graduating students, bring NRIs back to country
  • Country:
  • India

The government is committed to not only retain the students passing out of the premier educational institutions in the country but also attract NRIs back, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday. Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar made the statement in response to a written question about whether the government has studied the root cause of the brain drain phenomena.

''The government is committed to not only retain the students passing out of the premier educational institutions in the country, but also attract the non-resident Indians back to the country. Under the Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship scheme, attractive fellowship is offered to selected students to pursue their PhD in Indian universities and institutions.

''The government has sanctioned establishment of Research Parks at IITs- Madras, Bombay, Kharagpur, Kanpur, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Gandhinagar and IISc Bangalore to augment the research ecosystem in the country to enable the students to pursue their R and D interests in India, through innovative research. Incubation Centres (IC) at educational institutions seek to nurture technology and knowledge based ventures through their start-up phase by providing the necessary support to help entrepreneurs survive in the competitive market and reach a stage where they can scale-up their ventures further,'' he added.

Sarkar said the Ministry had also launched Global Initiative for Academic Network (GIAN) which seeks to tap the talent pool of scientists and entrepreneurs from abroad, including those of Indian origin, to augment the country’s existing academic resources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021