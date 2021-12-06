Demanding promotions, better work conditions, kin of cops protest in Chhattisgarh
The families of police personnel from the lower ranks held protests in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Monday demanding promotions, higher salaries and better work conditions, including compassionate appointments and weekly-offs. A bid to march to Mantralaya and the police headquarters to encircle them was thwarted by security personnel, with those participating in the stir being detained at Sapre school here with the help of a mild cane charge, some of the women protesters said.
However, City Additional Superintendent of Police Tarkeshwar Patel denied the reports of detention as well as cane charge, adding that, as a preventive measure, the protesters were shifted to 'Dharnasthal' here though many of them gathered at Sapre school.
Protesters said assistant constables were on the frontline of police duties, bearing the brunt of Naxal reprisals in several disturbed districts, but promotions were denied to them.
Similar protests by kin of policemen were also held in June, 2018 when the ruling Congress was in the opposition.
