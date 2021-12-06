Medical student hangs herself

A medical student died allegedly by suicide in Barmer district of Rajasthan on Monday, police said.

Sunita Meena, a second-year student of the Barmer Medical College, was found hanging in her room on Monday evening. Police recovered a suicide note but the reasons are not clear yet.

She was a resident of Khetri town of Jhunjhunu district.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary of the district hospital, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)