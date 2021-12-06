Medical student hangs herself
A medical student died allegedly by suicide in Barmer district of Rajasthan on Monday, police said.
Sunita Meena, a second-year student of the Barmer Medical College, was found hanging in her room on Monday evening. Police recovered a suicide note but the reasons are not clear yet.
She was a resident of Khetri town of Jhunjhunu district.
The body has been shifted to the mortuary of the district hospital, the police added.
