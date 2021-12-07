Left Menu

SFI to launch 'zero dropout' campaign in Bengal

The SFI, the students wing of the CPIM, on Monday said it will launch a campaign for zero dropouts in schools and colleges as physical classes resumed in educational institutes in West Bengal.Students Federation of India state unit president Srijan Bhattacharya said the campaign will begin this week in colleges and schools across various blocks of the state.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-12-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 00:54 IST
SFI to launch 'zero dropout' campaign in Bengal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The SFI, the students' wing of the CPI(M), on Monday said it will launch a campaign for ''zero dropouts'' in schools and colleges as physical classes resumed in educational institutes in West Bengal.

Students Federation of India state unit president Srijan Bhattacharya said the campaign will begin this week in colleges and schools across various blocks of the state. ''Particularly in schools, there have been cases of dropouts - more among girls in the financially weaker section of the society and students belonging to minority and Dalit communities. This trend emerged due to the closure of campuses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. ''There have been little attempts by the state administration and the ruling TMC to stop that. Our volunteers and members will hit streets to launch the zero dropout campaign,'' he said. The SFI had, in the past, launched a movement to reopen educational institutes as many poor students could not afford smartphones to attend online classes and had limited access to the internet. The state government allowed reopening of schools for students of classes 9 to 12 and colleges from November 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
3
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021