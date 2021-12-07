Rape attempt at school: One manager arrested, efforts on to nab another, says police

One school manager has been arrested and efforts are on to nab the another for allegedly attempting to rape the two girls after taking them to another school on the pretext of a practical exam in Purkazi area of the district, police said.

Yogesh Chouhan was arrested and five teams have been formed to nab another accused manager Arjun who is absconding, Superintendent of Police (City) Arpit Vijayverghay told PTI on Tuesday He said the two girls will be produced before the magistrate for recording their statements after their medical examination. During investigations, the two girls were found sexually harassed and the 15 other girls have denied any such thing, he added.

District police chief Abhishek Yadav had said the alleged harassment happened when the accused took the girls to a different school along with 15 other students for practical exams and they had to stay their overnight.

The accused were booked after the two families filed a complaint following the intervention of local BJP MLA Pramod Utwal. Earlier, Purkazi police station SHO V K Singh was transferred to the police line for alleged negligence of duty in the matter.

According to a complaint filed by the families, the two accused allegedly attempted to rape the minors after giving them intoxicated water.

Senior Superintendent of Police Yadav also said the accused also allegedly threatened the girl not to share the incident with anyone.

According to the families, when they approached the local police they did not took any action and then they approached the MLA. The SSP said a case against the two school managers have been registered under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)