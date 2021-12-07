Left Menu

Govt may consider any institute keen to take lead in setting up of cooperative university: Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 17:17 IST
Govt may consider any institute keen to take lead in setting up of cooperative university: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There is a need for the establishment of a cooperative university in the country and the government may consider any institution that is keen to take a lead in this regard, Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah informed Parliament on Tuesday.

Shah, in his written reply to a query in the Lok Sabha, said setting up of a cooperative university is required to firmly deepen the foundations of the cooperative movement in the country.

''If any institution interested in the cooperative sector comes forward to take lead for the creation of such a university, the same may be considered,'' Shah said.

The minister further said the government has received requests for the establishment of cooperative universities, including converting Pune-based Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management (VAMNICOM) into a cooperative university.

He also said the government has not taken any view in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021