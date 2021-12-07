Govt may consider any institute keen to take lead in setting up of cooperative university: Shah
There is a need for the establishment of a cooperative university in the country and the government may consider any institution that is keen to take a lead in this regard, Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah informed Parliament on Tuesday.
Shah, in his written reply to a query in the Lok Sabha, said setting up of a cooperative university is required to firmly deepen the foundations of the cooperative movement in the country.
''If any institution interested in the cooperative sector comes forward to take lead for the creation of such a university, the same may be considered,'' Shah said.
The minister further said the government has received requests for the establishment of cooperative universities, including converting Pune-based Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management (VAMNICOM) into a cooperative university.
He also said the government has not taken any view in this regard.
