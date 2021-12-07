Left Menu

Child marriage prevented in Chittorgarh

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-12-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 18:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The authorities prevented the marriage of a 14-year-old girl, who complained on a helpline in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district, just days before the proposed ceremony.

The girl, a Class 9 student, was scheduled to be married off on December 11. Badi Sadri SHO Kailash Chandra said they made the family sign a bond that they will not marry off the girl till she attains the permissible age of legal marriage.

The girl had called the helpline on Monday, after which police were informed.

The SHO said a police team was sent to her residence and the girl, along with her parents and grandfather, was taken to the SDM’s office, where they signed the bond under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

