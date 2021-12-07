Left Menu

Bareilly: Three suffocate to death at agro firm unit

The condition of the fourth worker is critical, he said.Investigation is on to ascertain if the incident occurred due to some poisonous gas, the ADM said.On the orders of the district magistrate, a team of officers has been sent to the spot for detailed investigation, he added.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 07-12-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 18:57 IST
Bareilly: Three suffocate to death at agro firm unit
  • Country:
  • India

Three labourers died of suffocation while another fell unconscious during the cleaning of a tank at a unit of an agro firm here on Tuesday, a senior official said.

Additional District Magistrate (City) Ram Dulare Pandey said the incident took place at the Jauharpur unit of B L Agro. When three of them did not come out for some time, another labourer was sent inside and he fell unconscious, the ADM said. They were rushed to the SRMS Medical College hospital, where the doctors declared Vijay (32), Neeraj (22) and Yasin (26) dead after a medical-examination. The condition of the fourth worker is critical, he said.

Investigation is on to ascertain if the incident occurred due to some poisonous gas, the ADM said.

On the orders of the district magistrate, a team of officers has been sent to the spot for detailed investigation, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021