Chhattisgarh: Govt school teacher rapes 16-year-old student in Rajnandgaon district; held

A teacher of a government school in Chhattisgarhs Rajnandgaon district allegedly raped a 16-year-old student on the pretext of taking her for an educational trip, police said on Tuesday.Based on a complaint lodged by the parents of the Class 11 student, the police on Tuesday arrested the science teacher of the high school in Dongargaon police station area, an official said.

PTI | Rajnandgaon | Updated: 07-12-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 19:10 IST
A teacher of a government school in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district allegedly raped a 16-year-old student on the pretext of taking her for an educational trip, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the parents of the Class 11 student, the police on Tuesday arrested the science teacher of the high school in Dongargaon police station area, an official said. As per the complaint, on December 2, the accused had forcefully taken the victim from the school in his car on the pretext of taking her for an educational trip without informing her parents. The accused took the girl to a secluded place and allegedly raped her, he said, adding that the teacher also threatened to sexually assault the girl's elder sister if she spoke about the incident to anyone.

On learning about the assault on Monday, the victim's parents and some locals reached the police station and lodged the complaint, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused teacher on charges of rape under the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

