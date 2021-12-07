Left Menu

Delhi: Ban on truck entry to continue till further orders, say officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 20:25 IST
Delhi: Ban on truck entry to continue till further orders, say officials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The ban on entry of trucks, barring CNG and e-trucks and those carrying essential commodities, will continue till further orders, Delhi environment department officials said on Tuesday.

The Delhi government had extended the ban till December 7.

''According to the directions of the Commission of Air Quality Management, the ban (on truck entry) will continue till further orders,'' an official clarified. On December 2, the Delhi government announced the closure of all schools in the national capital till further orders in a bid to minimize the impact of air pollution on the health of children.

The ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi will also continue till further orders.

