AAP, Cong racing against each other in making poll promises: Pb BJP chief

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Tuesday targeted the AAP and the Congress for indulging in a ''competition of making mere announcements'' to woo voters ahead of the state assembly polls, due early next year.

"A competition for giving guarantees is going on and these guarantees are being given by those who have not fulfilled it in their states," said Sharma while addressing the media here.

"A competition of making mere announcements is going on," he further said.

The situation of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress is such that the teachers in Delhi and Punjab have been protesting against the governments led by these parties respectively for seeking regularisation of their jobs, he said.

Referring to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's recent visit to Pathankot, Sharma said the Delhi CM promised to improve the condition of schools in Punjab.

But Kejriwal has not revealed that many of the government schools in Delhi, of which he has been giving examples here, do not have principals, vice-principals and teachers, he said.

How Kejriwal has been promising the protesting temporary teachers to regularise their jobs here if his government comes to power, he wondered.

He also took on Kejriwal's promise to give Rs 1,000 per month to women, if his party is voted to power.

Lashing out at the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government, the Punjab BJP chief said the Congress government had put up hoardings in the state claiming the slashing of sand rates and power tariffs.

Ask people at what rate they are getting sand and what was their electricity bills, he said.

Channi is merely practising rhetoric by announcing schemes which will never be implemented, he said.

Sharma further slammed the Congress for ''not fulfilling'' its poll promises like 'ghar-ghar rozgar', made in 2017.

He said the BJP does not believe in making announcements. "Ours will not be a 'ghoshna patra', it will be a 'sankalp patra' and the work is going on it," he said.

He further said the BJP will give the state a roadmap of progress.

