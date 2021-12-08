Left Menu

Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP

The diamond found by Mulayam Singh weighs 13.54 carat, which is worth at least Rs 60 lakh, said diamond inspector Anupam Singh.This precious stone was found by Singh from the shallow mines in the Krishna Kalyanpur area, he said.Besides Singh, other labourers have found six diamonds of different weights, the official said.Two of these six diamonds weigh 6-carat and 4-carat, respectively, while others weigh 43, 37 and 74 cents, respectively, he added.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
For tribal labourer Mulayam Singh life is a daily struggle and the thought of managing expenses for his children always weighed heavy on his mind. However, his fortunes changed overnight when he found a 13-carat diamond worth Rs 60 lakh from a shallow mine in the world-famous Panna diamond mines in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

And it seems Lady Luck was all smiling for other labourers as well. They also found six diamonds of different weights from the same Panna diamond mines. ''The diamond found by Mulayam Singh weighs 13.54 carat, which is worth at least Rs 60 lakh,'' said diamond inspector Anupam Singh.

This precious stone was found by Singh from the shallow mines in the Krishna Kalyanpur area, he said.

Besides Singh, other labourers have found six diamonds of different weights, the official said.

Two of these six diamonds weigh 6-carat and 4-carat, respectively, while others weigh 43, 37 and 74 cents, respectively, he added. The total value of all these diamonds may cross Rs 1 crore, the official said, adding that the actual price will be known at the auction. Elated over his precious possession, Mulayam Singh said, ''I will spend the money I will get from the auction of the diamond on the education of my children''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

