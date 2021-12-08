Rape attempt: Absconding school manager arrested

Absconding school manager, accused of attempting to rape two girls after taking them to another school on the pretext of a practical exam, was arrested late Tuesday night from Purkazi area of the district, police said.

Arjun Singh was nabbed while another accused manager Yogesh Chouhan was already arrested and sent to judicial custody till December 21.

Meanwhile, the police on Tuesday evening also produced the two girls before a women magistrate and recorded their statements under section 364 of the CRPC.

The two school managers had taken a batch of 17 girl students for practical examination to another school at Kamheda village in the Purkazi area, where they had to stay overnight, Muzaffarnagar's Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav had said.

During the night stay at another school, the managers had tried to rape two girls after giving them water laced with some stupefying substance, police said.

The incident came to light when the girls returned home and narrated their woes to their parents, who reported the matter to the Purkazi police station, which, however, did not take up the matter promptly.

The two school managers, however, were booked following the intervention of local BJP MLA Pramod Utwal. Purkazi police station's SHO V K Singh too was transferred to the police lines for alleged dereliction of his duty in the matter.

The two school managers were booked under sections 328 (for causing hurt by poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)