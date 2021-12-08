Left Menu

Demand in LS for Guru Tegh Bahadur varsity in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 14:52 IST
A demand to set up a university in the national capital to honour the memory of Guru Tegh Bahadur was made in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Akali Dal member Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Congress members Ravneet Singh Bittu and Jasbir Singh Gill, and BJP member S S Ahluwalia recalled the sacrifice of the Sikh guru.

“I demand that a national university be set up in Delhi to honour Guru Tegh Bahadur’s sacrifices,” Bittu, a Lok Sabha member from Ludhiana, said.

Similar demands were made by Badal, a former Union minister who represents Bhatinda parliamentary seat.

Gill, a Congress member from Khadoor Sahib, urged the government to set up a Guru Tegh Bahadur Handicrafts Institute in Sathiala in Amritsar district in the honour of the Sikh guru.

Gill said the Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar has already sent a proposal to the effect and has given an assurance that it will allocate land and building to establish the institute. The demands were made on the martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur, who was executed by the Mughals for his refusal to convert to Islam. PTI SKU SKU DV DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

