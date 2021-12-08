Left Menu

96 civilians, 366 terrorists killed in Kashmir post Art 370 repeal: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 15:09 IST
96 civilians, 366 terrorists killed in Kashmir post Art 370 repeal: Govt
MoS Home Nityanand Rai (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 96 civilians have been killed in Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370 while 366 terrorists have been neutralised by security forces, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that ''no Kashmiri Pandit/Hindu has been displaced from the valley'' post the repeal of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

''However, recently some Kashmiri Pandit families, mostly women and children, living in Kashmir have moved to Jammu region.

''These families are of govt. employees, many of whom, move to Jammu in winter as part of movement of officials and the winter vacation in educational institutions,'' the minister stated.

Replying to another question, Rai said a total of 96 civilians, 81 security forces personnel and 366 personnel were killed in Kashmir since the repeal of Article 370 till this November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021