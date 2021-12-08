Left Menu

Updated: 08-12-2021 16:07 IST
90% students of FORE School, Batch 2020-22 received offers
A whopping 90% students of the current batch (2020-22) at FORE School of Management, New Delhi, are already having at least one or more than one offer. The highest CTC offered (International) so far has been Rs. 41 lakhs per annum, highest CTC offered (Domestic) so far has been Rs. 21.5 Lakhs per annum while the average CTC offered has been Rs. 11.75 lakhs. Despite pandemic and economic slowdown FORE School has been able to maintain the average CTC steadily over the past 3 years. IT, ITES, Finance, FMCG, Consulting sector has been the major recruiters till date. Average remuneration last year for the batch 2019-21, was Rs.10.7 LPA while the highest remuneration was Rs. 27 LPA CTC, offered by consulting and research sector followed by Rs. 24 LPA offered for marketing. Operations and IT witnessed the highest CTC of 20 LPA while HR and Finance was Rs. 17 LPA and Rs. 15 LPA respectively.

Last year’s placement report for the PGDM, PGDM International Business (IB), Finance Management (FM) & Big Data Analysis (BDA) reflected recruiters like Amazon, Cognizant, Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Dell, Deloitte, ITC, HCL, Asian Paint, GEP, and Nestle among others, to have offered in large numbers.

Around 136 recruiters, of which 58 being new recruiters, rolled out multiple offers to the batch of 355 students at FORE School. 39% of offers were made by IT/ITES, 22% were from BFSI, Research & Consulting made 21% while 10% offers came from FMCG/FMCD/Automobile industry. The batch had diverse specializations - Marketing (44%), Finance (24%), International Business (17%), Operations (5%), Human Resources (5%), and IT (5%) and also rich in cultural, gender and profiles diversity with 48% female students and 52% males. Educational backgrounds included Non-engineering (49%), Commerce (22%), Arts (14%), Science (11%) and Others (4%).

A significant 49% of the batch had previous work experience while 51% had been freshers.

Considering the fact that key areas of growth in the past year’s were fintech, consulting, healthcare management and data analytics, students were prepared by the experienced faculty team with past corporate and industry exposure and ensured that the recruiter's expectations were paid.

