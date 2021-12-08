Left Menu

France keen to set up 'Indo-French Campus Institute' in Karnataka- Minister

PTI | Updated: 08-12-2021
France keen to set up 'Indo-French Campus Institute' in Karnataka- Minister
The Government of France is keen to set up an 'Indo-French Campus Institute' in Karnataka, state's Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday.

According to a release from his office, the Minister said this after meeting with newly appointed Consul General of France for Bengaluru, Thierry Berthelot, here.

The French delegation had been suggested to set up the intended campus in the Bengaluru City University, Narayan said.

Further noting that France is interested to provide courses under Health Category which include Biotech to Artificial Intelligence, Drugs & Health Products, Pharmaceutical Management, Advanced Pharmaceutical Engineering, he said under the 'Industry 4.0' category, it wishes to commence courses of Cyber Security, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, etc, and under Ecology category it wants to commence courses of Biodiversity, Climate Change, Greener Economy.

Those who study the above courses will be awarded Joint Degrees (Indo-French Degrees), he added.

Under this collaboration the curriculum, content, pedagogy will be aligned with the corporate needs. Besides this, setting up research institutions and incubators will be the priority to impart global level skills to students, the minister said.

