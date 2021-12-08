Left Menu

Resident doctors' strike continues on second day in Gujarat; OPD services hit

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-12-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 20:52 IST
Resident doctors' strike continues on second day in Gujarat; OPD services hit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 3,000 resident doctors at various medical colleges in Gujarat abstained from duty in out-patients departments (OPD) from 9 am to 5 pm on Wednesday, intensifying ongoing agitation against the postponement of NEET-PG counselling.

The protesting doctors, who have been on strike since Tuesday, have claimed that the delay in counselling, a part of the admission process, was causing an acute shortage of doctors at civil hospitals and has increased their workload.

Apart from students of the six government-run medical colleges in Gujarat, several resident doctors of trust- and society-run medical colleges have also joined in the strike and stayed away from OPD duty.

''Nearly 3,000 resident doctors across the state joined in the strike on Wednesday. At Ahmedabad civil hospital, we have withdrawn from emergency services as well after 5 pm, as there is no assurance from the authorities yet. The strike will continue,'' said Dr Oman Prajapati, vice-president of the Junior Doctors' Association of Ahmedabad's BJ Medical College. The Union government recently put on hold the counselling for the NEET-PG 2021 until January 2022 over some issues. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) courses are conducted for fields such as Master of Surgery and Doctor of Medicine.

As the counselling process is stalled, a new batch of PG students, one of the protesting doctors said.

''In the absence of new students, hospitals are running with 35 per cent resident doctors. This has significantly increased the workload. We want the government to hire medical officers on a temporary basis to resolve the issue of staff shortage,'' said a resident doctor of NHL Municipal Medical College of Ahmedabad.

Nearly 160 resident doctors are on strike in Vadodara, said Dr Ranjan G Aiyer, the medical superintendent of state-run SSG Hospital.

''This strike has indeed disrupted our OPD services because resident doctors are an essential arm of hospitals. Luckily, third-year resident doctors are working. We have already started the process of hiring medical officers from outside to fill the gap,'' Dr Aiyer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021