Delegation from Sierra Leone's election commission calls on CEC

A seven-member delegation from the National Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone (NEC SL) called on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra at the Nirvachan Sadan here on Wednesday.

The officials from the NEC SL are undergoing a capacity building training course being held at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), a training institute established under the aegis of the Election Commission (EC).

According to an official statement, during his interaction with the delegation, Chandra emphasised the usefulness of such capacity-building courses that provide an opportunity for an exchange of best practices and learnings from each other's experiences and challenges faced.

He assured the delegation that the EC would extend all possible support to the NEC SL in connection to its request for IT infrastructure and development of an e-learning portal for exchange of ideas and training of officials.

During the two-week course on various aspects of poll management, the officials have undergone training on ICT applications related to voter registration, results management, grievance redressal, data analytics and management.

