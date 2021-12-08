Left Menu

Delegation from Sierra Leone's election commission calls on CEC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 23:21 IST
Delegation from Sierra Leone's election commission calls on CEC
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A seven-member delegation from the National Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone (NEC SL) called on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra at the Nirvachan Sadan here on Wednesday.

The officials from the NEC SL are undergoing a capacity building training course being held at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), a training institute established under the aegis of the Election Commission (EC).

According to an official statement, during his interaction with the delegation, Chandra emphasised the usefulness of such capacity-building courses that provide an opportunity for an exchange of best practices and learnings from each other's experiences and challenges faced.

He assured the delegation that the EC would extend all possible support to the NEC SL in connection to its request for IT infrastructure and development of an e-learning portal for exchange of ideas and training of officials.

During the two-week course on various aspects of poll management, the officials have undergone training on ICT applications related to voter registration, results management, grievance redressal, data analytics and management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington: IAF on helicopter crash.

Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military H...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021